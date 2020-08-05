Remember Montage? It's back—in cart form. The iconic late-night Cajun restaurant announced its closure at the end of June after 27 years on the Central Eastside. Almost as suddenly as it shut down, though, it's staging a comeback, moving into the Hawthorne Asylum food cart pod and offering a pared-down version of Montage's classic menu, featuring the jambalaya, the po'boy and the much-loved classic mac and cheese, plus variants—as well as the new, wildly tempting "nacho-ronies," which are basically macaroni-topped nachos. Sounds godlessly delicious!