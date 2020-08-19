D.C. had not responded to the original offer before the message was deleted, and had no further correspondence with representatives from Otter Pops. He believes the retraction was spurred by right-wing agitator Andy Ngo, who tweeted that the company was "offering to donate ice pops to the Portland antifa rioters." (Ngo later claimed that D.C. is part of "an antifa pop-up group" that gave out lacrosse sticks "so rioters could fight officers." D.C. says the sticks were meant for self-defense, so protesters could deflect tear gas canisters and other munitions.)