After almost a decade of serving inventive fusion food on Northeast Alberta Street, Aviary will close for good next weekend.
"Aviary's last day of service will be Saturday, August 29th," the restaurant announced on social media. "Thank you all for the support and friendship these past 9+ years."
Aviary's small plates and adventurous dishes heralded a shift in Portland's dining scene. The spot was named Restaurant of the Year by Willamette Week in 2012 and praised for "turning out some of the most interesting and delicious dishes in the city, while delivering a product and price point that are accessible to a broad strata of eaters."
The restaurant did not immediately respond to WW's request for comment, but told Eater that it was closing due to a "combination of factors," but ultimately because of the pandemic.
Aviary has managed to survive difficult circumstances before. In 2011, it closed for six months after a Fourth of July firework caused the building to go up in flames.
Since then, it's become known for its eclectic menu that marries Asian flavors with European techniques, including crispy pig ears and lobster fat spaghetti.
In recent years, the restaurant has become particularly beloved for its lobster rolls. Normally only on the menu once a week, Aviary's lobster rolls will be available every day until it closes on August 29.
