His new digs are about as far from the confined quarters of a cart as you can get. Located in the former home of Pearl District sports bar On Deck, the restaurant is an expansive, 8,000-square-foot rooftop venue shared with gin bar the Botanist. Tables are spaced more than 6 feet apart and spread over two dining areas. The exposed roof can be hot when the sun is high, but once the orb drops behind the late summer skyline, it is hard to imagine a mellower vibe.