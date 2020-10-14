Kachka Alfresca's cabanas saw their last dinner service earlier this month, but you can now purchase the restaurant's famous dumplings at 18 Portland-area New Seasons Markets. The frozen dough knobs, which are stuffed with meats, cheeses and cherries, first became available as a grab-and-go item last year after the launch of attached shop and deli Kachka Lavka. Then, when the pandemic forced it to close this spring, Kachka began shipping dumplings directly to customers and wholesaling them to Green Zebra Grocery.