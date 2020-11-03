Is a doughnut a sandwich? It is if you've got unfilled, day-old doughnuts. "Honestly, the time that they sit overnight is one of the ingredients," says Storrs. "The dough has a bit more tooth to it." The doughnuts, which are probably less sweet than Hawaiian rolls, are cut in half, griddled in butter and filled with a "quick scramble" of bacon and eggs, plus a chile aioli. You can also add cheese for an extra 50 cents. "The pro move is pimento cheese," says Storrs.