In late October, 1st Street looked like a concert stage that had lost its band. That was undoubtedly due to the fact that Portland Productions, which handles everything from the rigging to the risers at music events, supplied the equipment, including silver box trusses that hold up the awnings and purple DJ-style party lights. Lionheart Coffee Company, where you can order a beer or avocado toast or both, oversees the space, with employees setting up and breaking down the furniture daily, sanitizing surfaces every two hours, and taking out the trash. Afuri joined as co-partner Nov. 1. Both businesses encourage people to use the commons as a physically distanced food court.