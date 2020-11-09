As Portland awaits the arrival of its expected new hamburger joints—a metro-area In-N-Out Burger and a Shake Shack in the city's West End—a longtime local purveyor of seared patties is expanding.
Killer Burger has signed a lease for its 10th Oregon location (there are also two in Washington) at 325 NE Russell St. The 2,600-square-foot space used to house Russell Street BBQ, and is scheduled to start serving customers in early 2021.
The announcement comes about a month after the chain celebrated its 10th anniversary. To mark the milestone, customers were treated with the return of the Jose Mendoza burger, an original menu item topped with bacon, roasted green chiles, Monterey Jack, grilled onion and pickles.
The sandwich was scrapped due to a sudden loss of a strategic supplier, but is back for a limited time.
