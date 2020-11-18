Pre-COVID, the brewery would schedule about one packaging run a month, amounting to somewhere between 250 and 300 cases of cans. Now, Davey is filling at least that many containers every week. That means his business is one of a fortunate few in the hospitality industry currently undergoing an expansion. In December, Wayfinder will add three 40-barrel fermenters to its assemblage of eight 20-barrel tanks where the yeast does its work. The new equipment should put Davey on track to pump out 3,500 to 4,000 barrels of beer in 2021, up from 2,000 last year. By increasing capacity, he'll be able to keep the pub's taps flowing when restrictions on dine-in have been lifted, and continue the more aggressive canning campaign—goals Davey couldn't have fulfilled with the current brewhouse.