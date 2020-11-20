This Sunday, Trap Kitchen will hand out free turkeys to families in need on a first come, first serve basis.
"During the current times, the people of our community need as much comfort and support as possible," the Compton-born comfort food cart wrote in an announcement, adding on social media: "If you know of a family in need during these holidays, please send them are way."
The distribution will start at noon this Sunday. It's co-sponsored by veteran local rapper Cool Nutz's Jus Family Records and Trail Blazer CJ McCollum, who's sponsoring another turkey giveaway in his hometown, Canton, Ohio, on the same day.
It won't be the first time the famous food cart has handed out free food during the pandemic. Back in June, Portland-born rapper Aminé bought out Trap Kitchen for a day in order to provide free meals to Black Portlanders.
