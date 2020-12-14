1. Aybendito
Order at aybenditopdx.com.
Ataula co-owner Cristina Baez's tiendita is designed with the pandemic in mind, operating on a family-friendly take-and-make model. The online marketplace is stocked with the street food Baez grew up with in Puerto Rico: sofrito canéles to replace your stale bullion, chimichurri, limited-availability pernil, and pollo guisado, flan, and the staple pastelillo.
2. Kemuri Hot Dogs
Afuri, the celebrated Japanese ramen chain, has started a delivery-only "ghost kitchen" focused on hot dogs. These aren't typical ballpark franks, though. At Kemuri, the dogs are cooked over charcoal and include fixings such as kimchi, spicy ground pork, tonkatsu sauce and kizami nori, or shredded seaweed.
3. Ripe Cooperative
5425 NE 30th Ave., 503-841-6968, ripecooperative.com. 10 am-6 pm Thursday-Sunday.
Naomi Pomeroy wasn't necessarily ready to say goodbye to Beast when it closed indefinitely in March due to COVID-19. But she wasn't going to shed a tear over it, either. Pomeroy's new venture in the 600-square-foot space is Ripe Cooperative, a gourmet community market with fresh pastas, bread, wine and box meals to go that will continue her mission of taking the mystery out of cooking.
4. República
721 NW 9th Ave., 951-206-8237, @republicapdx. 11 am-3 pm and 4-8 pm daily.
República is a casual yet ambitious place built around guisados—the stewed fillings that go in tortas and tortillas—and corn masa. It also has a not-so-secret weapon in tortilla maker Doña Chapis, who does her own quesadilla pop-ups several days a week.
5. Fills Donuts
1237 SW Washington St., 503-477-5994. 8 am-2 pm Wednesday-Sunday.
If you thought Portland didn't need another doughnut maker, this one introduces a new style to the culinary scene: the Berliner, traditional German pastries with no center hole and a filling of fruit, chocolate or custard.
