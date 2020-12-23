It's happening: Shake Shack is coming to Portland.
In April, news broke that the cult-favorite East Coast fast food chain was looking to open its first Oregon location downtown. Yesterday, the Bureau of Development Services approved the company's proposal to convert a former vitamin store at West Burnside Street and Southwest 10th Avenue into a restaurant.
Architecture blogger Iain MacKenzie first noted the approval on Twitter.
The site will have patio seating and an outdoor ping-pong table, according to the proposal.
Just as soon as the Portland area gets its first Shake Shack, it appears to be getting a second: Another location is also planned for Beaverton, The Oregonian first reported. It's slated for the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping center, and is already listed as "coming soon" on the mall's website.
