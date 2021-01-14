Another of Portland's best food carts is graduating to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Nacheaux, the distinctively teal-colored truck with a dabbing unicorn on the side serving "Mexicajun" fusion from the Cartlandia pod on Southeast 82nd Ave., is moving to Northeast 48th Ave., Eater first reported. It'll share space with Blind Ox Taphouse, which took over the former home of Alameda Brewhouse last August.
Owners Anthony and Stephanie Brown launched Nacheaux less than a year ago, and like fellow fast-rising cart-to-restaurant conversions GrindWitTryz and Gumba, it was a near-instant hit, with creative dishes blending Mexican and Southern cooking—the nachos come with red beans and dirty rice, while taco fillings include chicken, catfish, crawfish and shrimp.
The Browns will close the cart on Feb. 21 in preparation to open in the new space on March 5. In addition, they plan on using the expanded kitchen to start two separate delivery-only ventures: Taceaux, specializing in tacos, naturally; and a bakery called Sweeteatz.
