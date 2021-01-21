One of Portland's top Italian restaurants has served its last meal.
Burrasca, the Southeast Clinton Street dining room with a menu influenced by chef Paolo Calamai's hometown of Florence, announced Jan. 15 via social media that it has shut its doors. Eater PDX first reported the news.
"With our lease at an end, we felt this presented an opportunity for change: time for more focus on well-being and family; time to consider new and inspiring projects," the statement read. "Change is a good thing and we're excited for a fresh start and fresh perspective."
Burrasca started as an unassuming food cart in 2013, but quickly became a local favorite thanks to its authentic and carefully crafted dishes, like wild boar pappardelle with handmade pasta and tomato-basil pappa al pomodoro soup. WW named Burrasca its 2014 Food Cart of the Year.
The cart was a steppingstone to a full-blown restaurant, where Calamai continued to bring the intense flavors of Florence to Portland diners, often serving the plates in person himself, for over seven years. But even as Calamai and his wife, Elizabeth, announced the closure of Burrasca, they seemed to already know the chef wouldn't be able to stay out of the kitchen for too long.
"Paolo's love for the flavors and traditions comprising the rich patrimony of Tuscan cuisine will not be quelled," the post continued, "so you can be sure to find him cooking again soon enough."
Comments