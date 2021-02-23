The leading player on the menu is brisket, which has been available both as a sandwich, on a Dos Hermanos potato roll, or as an entree with a parmesan potato cake and vegetables. Inspired by a similar dish at Le Pigeon, the brisket is coated in a version of Quatre Épices seasoning—in this case, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg and black pepper—sits for 24 hours, gets braised in red wine, tomato paste and vegetables, and then sliced and seared. It's brisket by way of beef bourguignon, rather than Texas BBQ or Jewish grandmothers.