Instead, the most important question about every dish at Toki is "will it travel?" The bibimbap—a rice bowl with either vegetables ($13), bulgogi ($17) or dduk galbi ($16)—is designed to weather the trip from restaurant to home. So is the fried chicken, which is available as wings ($10) in three different flavors ("the essence of instant ramen," Korean-style dipped and dusted, or garlic soy glaze) or as a half-chicken Korean-style platter with rice cakes and ramyun noodles ($24). At brunch, led by pastry chef Lauren Breneman, the fried chicken comes in sandwich form, along with breakfast baos (pork belly egg and cheese, sausage egg and cheese), doughnuts, smoothies and Deadstock Coffee's "LeBronald Palmer," a mix of coffee, sweet tea and lemonade said to be a favorite of King James himself.