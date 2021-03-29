It's been quite a year for Dirty Lettuce.
Last winter, the vegan Southern food purveyors moved to Portland from Mississippi, setting up shop in the city's first all-vegan food cart pod, Shady Pines Food Court, which was getting ready for its grand opening just before the pandemic hit.
Despite temporarily closing to implement safety measures and then opening during a pandemic, Dirty Lettuce has managed to develop a dedicated customer base—so much so that the restaurant will soon open its first brick-and-mortar.
Dirty Lettuce will open a new location on Northeast Fremont Street next to Bang Bang PDX by the end of next month. Eater first reported the news.
The new spot will feature the mock meats and rich sides that Dirty Lettuce has become known for, plus brunch offerings and to-go seitan chicken and ribs for home cooking. The restaurant is just over a mile away from Dirty Lettuce's cart, which will remain in operation.
Comments