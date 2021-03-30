For his "Jersey Special," Miriello more actively sought authenticity and memory. To him, a proper pork roll, egg and cheese has to have a fried egg and Kraft American cheese. But most of all, you've got to have a proper East Coast hard roll—something softer than a baguette, but more resistant than a bun. Bunk Sandwiches, the home of Portland's OG bacon, egg and cheese, has long gotten its rolls from Portland French Bakery. At Dimo's, Miriello toyed with several options, including baking the rolls himself (too hard), shipping them from back East (no one took him seriously) or using Grano Bakery in Oregon City, which supplies Dimo's Apizza with its sesame baguettes (too artisan). Ultimately, Dos Hermanos, which, like Dimo's, is backed by the omnipresent ChefStable restaurant group, came up with a custom choice.