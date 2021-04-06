Hauman: I'm super type A. I'm a super-perfectionist. I don't think being in Portland put any more pressure on me than I would already put on myself. I am super-stoked to be able to represent Portland and to bring a different style of food than I think a lot of people are expecting, which is nice. And I think even more, I'm super-excited to advocate for being a chef in wine country. Once you step out of that restaurant scene, there's a lot of talk that goes on, like, "Oh, you retired" or "Maybe you can't hack it in a restaurant situation." And that is not the case at all. It's super-important to me that people know, just because you decide to work in a small town, that doesn't make you any less of a chef.