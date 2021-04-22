That building used to house Avenue 23 Tap and Table, a spinoff from the bar’s original Ankeny Street location. But anyone who frequented the neighborhood over the last decade best remembers the site as Lompoc Tavern, a sleek refuge for condo-dwelling beer drinkers who would have never gone to the wonderfully dark and dingy New Old Lompoc, which was razed in 2012 to make room for the mixed-use complex.