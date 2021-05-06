Mt. Scott Park is closer, but if you’ve got kids, the playground at Lents Park, with its cool climbing rock at the center, is the place to be. Grab the littles and stop at the Portland Mercado for sustenance, then head over to the park for one heck of an A+ outing. There isn’t a bad choice in the Mercado’s lineup, but I’m all for the Peruvian pollo à la brasa sandwich at Tita’s Kitchen: juicy, lightly fried chicken marinated in beer, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, a salty and tangy criolla sauce, and hot sauce, all on a soft bread that still manages to hold all that goodness without giving up.