At the very end of 2019, co-owners Nicole and David Mouton announced an upcoming expansion into the Pearl District, a move that would not only bring some of the city’s best soul food to the downtown core but potentially alleviate one of the most perpetually packed waitlists in town. It was scheduled to open—at 1131 NW Couch St., around the corner from Powell’s—in summer, but then, well, stuff happened.