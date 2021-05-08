The lost year of 2020 ended up throwing several anticipated projects into doubt. Among them: the first westside location of Southeast Portland brunch staple Screen Door.
At the very end of 2019, co-owners Nicole and David Mouton announced an upcoming expansion into the Pearl District, a move that would not only bring some of the city’s best soul food to the downtown core but potentially alleviate one of the most perpetually packed waitlists in town. It was scheduled to open—at 1131 NW Couch St., around the corner from Powell’s—in summer, but then, well, stuff happened.
Almost a year later, Screen Door West is finally opening its doors.
“After a monumentally difficult 2020, as the founders and owners of Screen Door, we are thrilled to be able to announce the opening of our long-awaited second location,” the Moutons said in a press release. “A Pearl District Screen Door will translate into more accessibility for our regular customers in our eastside neighborhood, many of whom have been visiting us since we opened.”
In addition to possibly dispersing diner traffic, the new restaurant will have a larger kitchen, allowing for an expanded menu—which includes serving their famous chicken and waffles all day, rather than just during brunch and lunch.
Screen Door’s Pearl location opens this coming Wednesday, May 12.
Comments