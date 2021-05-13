For the cart, the pair asked people what kind of food they loved—and missed—the most. The bigger-than-a-fist knish is mashed potatoes and onions inside a pastry shell, essentially the Ashkenazi Jewish version of a dumpling or pierogi, served with deli mustard on the side. The kugel is savory rather than sweet, a rich and hearty spinach and cheese baked pasta. The crispy, pillowy latkes are fried to order, with three regular varieties available (classic potato and onion, spinach and feta, and cheddar-jalapeño) and come with the traditional accompaniment of sour cream and applesauce. Special latkes and knishes rotate in and out.