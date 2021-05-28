At judging, Gabe is up first, with GG making an almost identical replica of his steamed black cod in banana leaf with crispy skin and salsa Veracruzana. (Side note: I just got back from Austin, where I had a chance to eat at Gabe’s former restaurant, Comedor. It was frankly hit or miss, but bone marrow tacos and a chocolate masa tamale were real great. Also, details are slim-to-none, but Gabe got fired from Comedor in December for “repeated violations of our policies and for behavior in conflict with our values,” according to one of the owners.) The panel is wowed, and Blais calls the sauce “stellar.”