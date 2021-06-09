As a non-vegan and fellow Philadelphian, I enjoyed my cheesesteak ($12) more on its own terms. It got better the more I ate it, as my brain moved past that first “I know this isn’t real meat” moment, as well as any notion that it might remind me of a favorite from back home. The Dos Hermanos roll is excellent—definitely better than Philly’s beloved, mass-produced Amoroso’s, a company for which D’Occhio’s father once made deliveries—and the meat-cheese-sautéed onion filling has an almost French onion souplike savor and umami.