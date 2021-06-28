After a nearly two-month-long closure, Shalom Y’all’s downtown location is reopening with a new menu and slightly different name.
Lil’ Shalom, located on Southwest Alder Street near 12th Avenue, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, July 7. The newest restaurant in the Sesame Collective family, which includes Mediterranean Exploration Company, Yalla, Bless Your Heart Burger, and an eastside Shalom Y’all, now offers a more casual menu as well as more grab-and-go items for lunch.
Given the pandemic’s restrictions on traditional, in-person dining, the shoebox-sized space made it difficult to generate business. In order to keep that location afloat, Sesame Collective used it as an outlet for pickup and delivery.
Now with its new identity and remodel, Lil’ Shalom features a European-inspired standing bar for quick meals during the day. Transitioning to evenings, the restaurant will offer full-service indoor and outdoor courtyard service.
Expect dishes with a Mediterranean spin, with everything from kebab plates to a tribute to instant noodles with the Cup O’ Mejadara, which replaces the ramen with lentils and rice. There is also a full drink menu with Turkish coffee for the lunch crowd and cocktails come evening.
To prepare for the official launch early next month, Lil’ Shalom is hosting a soft opening on Wednesday, June 30.
