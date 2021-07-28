Espinoza wasn’t vegan when she lived in Miami, so many of Miami Nice’s menu items are versions of street food she loved—with a vegan twist. The chop salad Espinoza used to eat back in Florida, for example, was a whole bowl-esque salad with saffron rice on the bottom, iceberg lettuce in the middle, and chicken on top. Espinoza’s approach uses marinated grilled soy curls, but the rest is as close to her memory as she can get. The dish’s bright yellow sauce draws stares; it’s a mixture of curry, mustard and mayonnaise she worked on to get just right.