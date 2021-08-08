On the morning of Sunday Aug. 8, Wolf & Bear’s—a stronghold of Portland’s falafel trust—announced they were shuttering their carts for good. The North Portland cart is already closed and their SE 28th cart pod location will celebrate its last day on Monday Aug. 9.
“No delivery these last days; walk-ups only!” they wrote on the cart’s Facebook page.
“W&B’s was started in 2009 by a Wolf & a Bear, their love for each other, & their love for cooking for others,” the release read. “A lot has changed since those days… Wolf is now a practicing social worker; Bear is pursuing a PhD in molecular microbiology & is dad to a lil cub.
“Over 12 years we have employed tens, if not hundreds of incredibly rad individuals, & have served hundreds of thousands of (mostly) happy customers. We enjoyed meeting & working with every single one of you.” Read the full notice here.
Respect must be paid to the generous quantities of herb greens, sautéed eggplant and pillowy falafel that Wolf & Bear’s put in the stomachs of so many Portlanders over the years. The simple pita wraps seemed like something you could make yourself but I, for one, could never capture the magic found in their cart kitchens.
Get over there for your last Olea before the green cilantro hot sauce and caramelized walnuts are all gone.
Comments