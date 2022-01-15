A New Food Hall Hosting Popular Portland Brands Will Open in Downtown Hillsboro

A collection of Portland-based restaurants is continuing a westward expansion after announcing plans to form a Hillsboro food hall.

Ex Novo Brewing, Sizzle Pie and The Sudra are among the businesses slated to open inside the former U.S. Bank building at 210 E Main St. in the city’s downtown core. All three began to move into the suburbs by launching outposts in Beaverton’s Old Town, beginning with Ex Novo in 2019.

Construction on the old bank, which closed in November 2020 as part of a planned statewide downsizing, could begin as early as this month. The $8.25 million renovation will carve out separate spaces for each restaurant, add a rooftop deck with elevator access, and convert the former drive-thru lanes into a dining plaza.

Similarities between the projects in Hillsboro and Beaverton are no coincidence. Both are spearheaded by Henry Point Development, a Portland company that first secured improvement grants to remodel storefronts in Beaverton, bringing spinoffs of popular Portland brands, including Big’s Chicken and Afuri, to the area.

The developer most recently approached Hillsboro’s Economic Development Council with a proposal to revitalize the vacant property.

“The pandemic has showed us the importance of gathering together, and we are very grateful to see this coming in,” Hillsboro mayor Steve Callaway said. He added that the food hall “creates one more draw, one more reason for new residents and people throughout the metro area to visit and enjoy walking, shopping, and dining on Hillsboro’s historic Main Street.”

The food hall should be in operation by spring 2023, barring any delays with the permitting process.

Related: A New Food Hall in Beaverton Offers a Dining Experience That’s Actually Improved During the Pandemic



