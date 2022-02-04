Top Burmese Is Opening a Fondue-Focused Fourth Location in the Heart of Downtown Hillsboro

Hillsboro appears to be the next up-and-coming suburban dining destination after Top Burmese became the latest restaurant to announce that it was opening an outpost in Washington County.

Co-owners Kalvin and Poe Myint, who grew up in Myanmar (formerly Burma), shared news about their business’s soon-to-be fourth location this week via email.

Dubbed “Top Burmese Ambassador,” the restaurant will serve the mini-chain’s signature curries, wings and golden samosas. However, you can also expect to see dishes exclusive to Hillsboro, including Burmese-style fondue and a yet-to-be-announced lineup of grilled food. There will also be a Yangon-themed tropical bar with both cocktails and mocktails,

Top Burmese Ambassador is scheduled to open this March at 180 E Main St. in the heart of downtown Hillsboro. That’s a short stroll across the street from a food hall in the making, which will include popular Portland-based brands like Ex Novo Brewing, Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie and the Sudra.

The collection of restaurants announced last month that they would be opening inside the former U.S. Bank building at 210 E Main St. Construction on the old bank, which closed in November 2020 as part of a planned statewide downsizing, is slated to begin early this year. The $8.25 million renovation will carve out separate spaces for each vendor, add a rooftop deck with elevator access, and convert the former drive-thru lanes into a dining plaza.

The food hall will take a bit longer to get off the ground than Top Burmese Ambassador. Right now, the project is on track to begin serving customers in spring 2023.

