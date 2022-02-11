South Korean-Based Chain Paris Baguette Has Opened Its First Oregon Shop in Beaverton

Paris Baguette, the South Korean-based company with over 4,000 locations across the globe yet still relatively few outlets in the U.S., has broken into the Oregon market.

The bakery-café has officially opened in Beaverton’s Cedar Hills Crossing shopping complex on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard.

The shop features a menu of gourmet breakfast and lunch sandwiches, including eggs nestled in croissants and brioche buns as well as caprese and chicken Caesar baguettes; salads; sweet and savory pastries; as well as cakes, which come whole or by the slice.

The 3,000-square-foot Beaverton location has French-inspired architectural features along with a tribute to the Pacific Northwest in the form of a mural featuring landmarks like Mount Hood, Pittock Mansion and Multnomah Falls.

With only 100 Paris Baguettes in the U.S., the opening of the first of at least two planned Oregon stores is just the beginning of a plan to accelerate its presence in this country.

The shop is also the latest to join the remodeled and quickly growing Cedar Hills Crossing, which has lured a Shake Shack that saw lines of people wrapped around the block for weeks after it opened, hip Rheinlander-Gustav’s spinoff Bargarten, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and a McMenamins with a stunning wood-slatted bar and spinning propeller that resembles the nose of the planes that used to take off from the former airfield there.

Slated to join that lineup later this year is Bamboo Sushi, Moberi and Salt & Straw.