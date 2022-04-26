Philippines-Based Jollibee’s Has Announced the First Oregon Location Opening Date: 2024

Fans of Filipino fast food chain Jollibee who’ve been mentally preparing their first locally made orders of fried drumsticks with a heaping side of sweet spaghetti will need to put those plans on hold—probably for much longer than they expected.

As we first reported last week, a site plan for Tanasbourne Village in Hillsboro included a listing for the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, as did an online directory for the shopping center. However, neither included a timeline.

On April 26, an assistant account executive with public relations/consulting firm Ogilvy emailed WW with an opening date for the local outlet: 2024.

If your jaw just flopped open out of shock, that’s understandable. COVID and supply-chain issues have snarled construction, causing delays when it comes to both commercial and residential projects. But two years seems like a brutally long wait for anyone craving Jollibee’s Chickenjoy—its signature hand-breaded bird cooked with a secret marinade—and had heard it was finally coming to Oregon.

So far, there is no specific opening date for the Hillsboro restaurant in 2024. To get your Jolli fix in the meantime, you’ll need to gas up the car and head north. The closest location to Portland is an approximately three-hour drive to the Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila, Wash.

If your travels happen to take you to California, be sure to load up on the spaghetti loaded with chunks of ham, ground meat and sliced hot dogs while you’re there. That state is blessed with an astonishing 29 Jollibees.