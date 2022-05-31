The Matador Is Opening Its Third Restaurant in the Boise-Eliot Neighborhood

The Matador, the tequila oasis and Mexican restaurant not to be confused with the dearly departed West Burnside Street dive, is expanding in Portland once again.

On Friday, June 10, this Seattle-born chain will open its newest Oregon location in the Peloton Apartments building at 4141 N Williams Ave.

The massive, 4,500-square-foot space will be able to accommodate 120 guests both indoors and outdoors. You can expect a made-from-scratch food menu with signature items such as goat cheese jalapeños, carne asada and crispy Brussels sprouts. The Matador will also have a rotating fresh sheet with new seasonal dishes that are introduced every six weeks.

The Matador Photo courtesy of The Matador.

Beyond that, the restaurant’s renowned tequila and mezcal collection will be just as robust here as it is at the Northwest 23rd Avenue and East Burnside Street locations. The spirits lineup includes top-shelf bottles previously unavailable elsewhere in the state along with a Private Reserve, straight from barrels in Mexico.

“There are endless ways to experience tequila, and we take great pride in delivering the perfect drink experience for our guests,” Brian Livesay, beverage director at The Matador, stated in a press release. “From margaritas to palomas to Mexican mules, we’re confident there’s something for every cocktail enthusiast.”

The North Williams Matador will be open 11 am to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 am to 2 am Friday and Saturday.