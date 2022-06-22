Downtown’s Swank Restaurant Is Reopening as Taylor Street Tavern This Week

Swank is out in downtown Portland.

In its place, on the ground floor of the Paramount Hotel, will be the Taylor Street Tavern, a rebrand of the space led by the Urban Restaurant Group (Brix, Metropolitan Tavern, Bartini).

The company announced the launch of the new concept on June 22 in a subscriber newsletter. A grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.

A description of the new interior suggests that the restaurant has ditched the rustic elegance of its old interior of dark woods, smooth stones and brass accents in favor of a more flamboyantly luxurious look, with at least a few accessories that round out the hot, new granny-chic design scheme (crystal chandeliers, antique mirrors).

The menu isn’t yet posted on the business’s website, however, executive chef Cliff Denny told subscribers that it would be focused on locally sourced ingredients, “crowd-pleasing appetizers” along with a generous happy hour. The tap list promises to be long, and the cocktails will all be new, original recipes.

Swank originally opened at 808 Taylor Street in 2014 alongside sister bar Swine—a Prohibition-themed spot with a focus on whiskey. That watering hole still remains open.

Taylor Street will serve breakfast from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday and dinner 5-10 pm Tuesday through Saturday.