Where to Eat This Week

1. The Sea Breeze Farm truck

Pops up at Northwest 23rd Place and Thurman Street, seabreeze.farm. 5-7 pm Monday.

The Sea Breeze Farm mobile butcher block is like a portal to a French street market that started appearing in Northwest Portland in late summer. Chock-full of fresh and cured meats, the customized truck sells everything from duck rillettes to pork cheek and belly to whole chickens raised by George Page and Rose Allred, partners in business and life. Their passion for their trade is evident in the quality of the products themselves as well as their enthusiasm for farm life. When you see the white Magic Meat Truck on 23rd and Thurman, do not pass it up.

2. Jojo

902 NW 13th Ave., 971-331-4284, jojopdx.com. 11 am-10 pm daily.

A stationary version of the much-loved Jojo food cart has arrived in Northwest Portland. As with the truck, the highlights are smash burgers and multiple permutations of fried chicken, plus the eponymous deep-fried potato wedges, served with a side of sauce of which there are 10. A small order of jojos is ample for two. But go ahead, gild the lily and get one of the loaded versions, with different combinations of cheeses, sauces and alliums.

3. Holler

7119 SE Milwaukie Ave., 971-200-1391, hollerpdx.com. Noon-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 11 am-9 pm Friday, 10 am-9 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Doug Adams may no longer be in the kitchen at this Sellwood neighborhood chicken joint, but his popular poultry-focused offerings—a spinoff of his fried-bird Sundays at Bullard—are still on the menu. Holler also just added a football season menu, which includes pulled pork sliders smothered in barbecue sauce, chili cheese fries, housemade onion rings and portobello wraps. With seven flat-screens and a buck off draft beer, it just got a little more tempting to abandon your couch on game day.

4. Nothing Bundt Cakes

11629 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, 503-718-7070, nothingbundtcakes.com. 10 am-6 pm daily.

If you’re the type of person who leans into fall hard—we’re talking boots and leggings daily, decorative wreaths, and trips to go “leaf-peeping” (a semi-perverted term that, really, no one should ever use)—then you’ll want to pair your Starbucks’ PSL with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ pumpkin spice dessert. The seasonal favorite will be on the menu for only a limited time, and it comes in 10- and 8-inch cakes as well as mini Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis.

5. Canard Oregon City

1500 Washington St., Oregon City, 503-344-4247, canardrestaurant.com. 11 am-2 pm and 4-9 pm daily.

Would you travel 20 miles for a Salisbury steak? We’re not talking about the Swanson TV dinner of your youth, but a deliciously beefy slab of seared-and-seasoned, dry-aged ground brisket and chuck. The dish is now being served at Canard’s new Oregon City location, and it’s meant to be a “more comforting version” of the restaurant’s original duck frites. You’ll find more riffs on classics and novel offerings at the spinoff, as well as a heck of a lot more seating thanks to its spacious home in the former Grano Bakery.