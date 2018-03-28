Most of all, in a year when stalwarts Pho Oregon and Pho An seem to have slipped off their perches, the oxtail pho at Hem ($13) is my favorite beef noodle broth I've had this year, unctuous without being oily, beefy and singing with an anise-filled Southern sweetness. Floating within are the bones from two cow butts—tender oxtail whose meat must be teased from its marrow-rich housing and whose richness rewards the effort. The WW offices are a mere block from the restaurant, allowing the bowl to already become a fond addiction. The lean brisket pho fares similarly well, though not nearly so rich and a little too chewy on the beef: A fatty brisket option would be appreciated.