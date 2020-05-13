My wife's review was, "Tastes like tuna but more fishy," but it's also pretty mellow, and more tender than oily, at least compared to anchovies. Real Good Food owner Jim Dixon recommends using them in pasta, as part of a composed grain salad, or mixed with soft cheese as a dip. But I had mine on Triscuits alongside Pennsylvanian Unique Pretzels, and the mix of spice and fat and salt and crunch was perfect.

Recommended.