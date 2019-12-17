It's that time of year again—time for our Portland Pet Pageant presented by DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital.
If you don't know, our Portland Pet Pageant is—in our opinion—Portland's most prestigious pet competition. For the last two years, animals from all across the city have entered our pageant in hopes of winning the crown as Portland's Ultimate Supreme Pet. Last year, Sabah the cat won and graced our Pet Issue cover, along with other title winners that won over not just your votes but also our hearts.
This year, we're once again looking for our Ultimate Supreme Pet to be the cover star of our Pet Issue (publishing Jan. 29, 2020)—so if you think your best pet companion has what it takes to win, you better enter the contest!
So here’s how the pageant works:
- First, nominate a pet. You can nominate yours (or a friend’s!) between Dec. 18–Dec. 29. See details below on how to nominate.
- Once nominations are closed, our expert panel of judges will review the submissions and narrow down to four finalists in each title category. We will consider which pets we feel embody the grace, elegance, and beauty we are searching for in our champion.
- Starting on Jan. 3, we will ask our readers to vote for pets within each title. They will have until Jan. 19 to deliberate this important decision.
- The pet in each title category that receives the most votes will be the title winner. And the pet that receives the most votes over all will be crowned our 2020 Ultimate Supreme Pet! This pet will be guaranteed to be on the cover of our Pet Issue. All across the city, this pet will be seen in their splendor and grandeur.
How to nominate a pet:
If you have a pet you'd like to enter to the pageant, simply upload the most glamorous photo of your pet in the ballot below with a short 50 word caption saying why they should be crowned our champion (please keep it short!). Make it good—we the judges have high standards.
Couple of ground rules for the contest:
- You must nominate your pet between Dec. 18, 12 am–Dec. 29, 11.59 pm. Any nomination received before or after this cannot be accepted. Likewise, all nomination must be entered through the ballot below. We cannot accept email submissions, retweets, or hand-written notes.
- You pick which title category you’d like to nominate your pet for. You can enter your pet into only one category.
- All entrants must be available for the cover photoshoot during the week of Jan. 20-24. Exact date TBD, but you must be available!
- Last year’s competitors are allowed to enter again—even title winners!
- You are allowed to shamelessly campaign for your pet all over. Spam your friends’ feeds, fill up our DMs, put up posters all over the city. We encourage it and love the photos—just make sure to use #pdxpetpageant and tag us on social, so we can see it.
That's it! Enter the pageant below: (If you have any questions, please reach out to us at pets@wweek.com.)