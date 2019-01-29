What a fine selection of pets we saw this year.
We, the Portland Pet Pageant judges, were mesmerized and in awe of all these creatures. You all really brought out the top talent and we could not be more proud of you, Portland pets.
After the grueling work of picking the 80 finalists to continue on in the competition, we turned to our readers to vote for the 20 title winners and Ultimate Supreme Pet.
And you made your voice heard! Our 2019 Ultimate Supreme Pet is Sabah, the stray kitty from St. Louis that has a fancy for pinot noir, fresh fish and his owner, Sammy Taylor.
Other title winners we had were Rocco the Rottweiler for "Heart of Gold"; Sookie the duck for "Most Rose City Spirit"; Porter the dog for "Most Golden Oldie"; and Mr. Smoosh Smoosh for "Tiniest Treasure".
We want to say thank you to DoveLewis for once again sponsoring this great event, and also all of you voted. We understand this year there were some technical problems, and we are truly sorry about that. We're still working out the kinks and hope that next year it's better. And at least you got to look at some cute pets, right?
