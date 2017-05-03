Last night, word broke that ex-Blazer guard Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting in California over the weekend.
More details on the incident have since emerged. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Roy was at a gathering at his grandmother's house in Compton when the shooting occurred, and he was struck in the leg while attempting to shield children from the bullets.
Update, 5/3, 5:04 pm: According to Steve Bunin at KING 5 in Seattle, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday. Roy was shot trying to protect his niece, by grabbing her in a bearhug and dropping to the ground. He sustained bullet wounds, to the hamstring and butt.
TMZ reports that two others were also injured, adding that police do not suspect that Roy was the intended target.
Seattle news station KING 5 first reported that Roy was "an innocent bystander in what may be a gang related shooting." According to the station, the injuries suffered by all three victims are non-life-threatening. Roy was treated in L.A. and has already returned home to Washington to continue recuperating.
The Blazers have issued a statement on the incident:
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”
Comments