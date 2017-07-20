And hey, when Melo does come here, he will be following in the footsteps of hundreds who came before him: people who tried to make it work in New York, who really tried to ride the beast and become a legend, but who slowly realized that, in fact, New York is bullshit, it's too expensive and there are too many people who hate you, and that the only way to really be actually happy is to leave all that nonsense behind and step into the warm and caring arms of Portland, Oregon, a city with all the delights of a big metropolis but none of the pressures. It's perfect!