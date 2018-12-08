The Timbers looked on top near the end of the first half but conceded the match’s first goal in the 39th minute after Jeremy Ebobisse, attempting to hold the ball up on a counter, took a heavy touch backward and allowed Michael Parkhurst to make a tackle that sent the ball all the way up to Josef Martinez on the front line. With the Timbers out of shape, Liam Ridgewell was forced to stretch for an interception and missed, and from there all Martinez had to do from there was round goalie Jeff Attinella to slot the ball home.