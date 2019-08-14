Those that have clutched tightly to the memory of hitting a game-winning home run that one time in Little League, now's your chance to prove you always had what it takes to make it in the…well, not big leagues, exactly, but something close!
The Portland Pickles, our local collegiate summer ball club, is searching for a player to fill an open roster spot and play in an upcoming exhibition game in Mexico.
A public tryout will be held at Walker Stadium in Lents on Aug. 21, from 6-9 pm, where Pickle hopefuls will partake in a series of catching, throwing and hitting drills. Spectators are encouraged to attend as well.
The athlete deemed worthy to play alongside greats like Zander Clarke and Joey Cooper will partake in the Pickles' first-ever game against the Venados de Mazatlán (translation: Mazatlán Deer) of the Mexican Pacific League on Oct. 9. The game will be held at Estadio Teodoro Mariscala in Mazatlán, a 57-year-old stadium that holds 16,000 fans.
The chosen player gets a round-trip flight to Mexico, accommodations in the team hotel, and the chance to live a dream.
All you need to try out is a glove, water and a valid passport—just in case you're the Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez among a field of seed-spitters and bubble-blowers. Go here to register.
Comments