Sauvie Island farmers at Bella Organic are using corn to promote gender equality.
This year, the organic farm, pumpkin patch and winery, decided to fashion its massive corn maze after Rosie the Riveter. In an Instagram post today, the farm shared an aerial image of the maze, which reads "Equality, The Time Is Now."
"This year's corn maze is dedicated to equality in our country," the post reads. "With a special dedication to the US Women's National Soccer Team's FIFA World Cup win and in support of the effort for equal pay and equal representation in the workplace."
Four Portland Thorns players joined in a lawsuit in March against the U.S. Soccer Federation, demanding an end to gender discrimination in the sport. The lawsuit received increased attention after the U.S. Women's soccer team won the world cup in July. American fans chanted "Equal pay," after the win.
Sofia Kondilis, Bella Organics' marketing director, says the decision to focus on gender equality with this year's corn maze was a no-brainer.
"We have felt strongly about this for a long time but it can put you in a vulnerable position to take a stance on a social issue, partly because there are always some people who are mean and sometimes even scary if they don't agree with you," Kondilis says. "So it took us a while to decide but we decided it was too important to not do it."
Kondilis adds that this is "the year of woman."
"We especially dedicated it to the US National Women's Soccer Team's FIFA World Cup win because everyone knows we are huge sports fans (as our mazes are usually sports themed)," she says. "Their confidence and charisma in making a push towards gender equality and equal pay and equal representation in the workplace made us know more than ever that this is the time."
Bella Organics' corn maze is open Aug. 31 to Oct. 31, and is open every day. Hours vary so visitors are encouraged to check the farm website before driving out. The seven acre maze includes around 2.7 miles of pathways and takes about an hour to complete.
Comments