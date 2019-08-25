View this post on Instagram

Announcing our 2019 Corn Maze! 🌽 The Time is NOW! This year's corn maze is dedicated to EQUALITY in our country! With a special dedication to the US Women's National Soccer Team's ( @uswnt ) FIFA World Cup win and in support of the effort for equal pay and equal representation in the workplace! Open August 31-October 31! *check out the hours at the link below! Bella Organic Farm Sauvie Island 16205 NW Gillihan Rd. Portland, OR 97231 www.bellaorganic.com/pumpkin-patch/