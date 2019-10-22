It was barely a team and it lasted only half a year. After Brandon Roy was sidelined with one of his last knee injuries, the ball moved into the hands of Miller, the league's all-time leader in not exercising during the summer. The Blazers traded for Wallace, a genuine lunatic, and Aldridge got stuck at center. Matthews and Batum were the ideal 3-and-D wing player combo two seasons before anyone figured out how valuable that was. They played 300 or so minutes together and absolutely crushed everyone in their path, dragging the Blazers to a sixth seed and losing to the eventual champion Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, the organization somehow thought Raymond Felton was the missing piece to put them over the top. That error ended up gifting the team Damian Lillard, but it's hard not to speculate what might have been if this mad experiment had been given a year to breathe.