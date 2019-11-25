With the launch of WWE's streaming service in 2014, NXT effectively became the company's developmental league, filming weekly episodes at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., with standout stars eventually getting called up to the main roster. Over time, however, NXT earned a devoted cult following almost separate from WWE as a whole, thanks to a product emphasizing character development and in-ring storytelling over the soap opera drama and sophomoric humor many fans are forced to cringe through in order to get to the good stuff. (That is to say, even though it's still his company, Vince McMahon has little to do with it.)