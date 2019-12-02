Is it safe to call Carmelo Anthony's run with the Blazers the most successful revival of a long-defunct brand since Twin Peaks?
If the dude's play in his first six games with the team—contributing to a three-game winning streak that has fans at least temporarily hopeful about staying within playoff range—wasn't enough to convince you, the NBA made the resurgence official today by naming Anthony the Western Conference Player of the Week.
For the week, Anthony averaged 22.3 points (57.4% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists as the Trail Blazers went 3-0. Anthony scored a season-high 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT) at Chicago on Nov. 25 to go with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. With his final basket, Anthony passed Alex English (25,613 career points) for 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
It's Melo's 19th time receiving the honor, and first since March 2014.
Sure, it's not like he made the All-Star Team—he's 100 percent getting voted in this year, though, mark my words—but for a guy who was completely written off by the league this time a year ago, it's a remarkable achievement.
Of course, that hasn't stopped the haters on Twitter from hating, and pointing out that James Harden and Luka Doncic and even Damian Lillard had much more impressive weeks stat-wise.
Whatever. Those other dudes will rack up plenty of Player of Week honors before the season is over, and some of them will be in MVP consideration. But none are a better story than Melo right now.
