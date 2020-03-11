Bye, Blazers.
Following a positive test for coronavirus among one of its players, the NBA announced it is suspending its season.
The announcement came shortly after confirmation that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release, the test result came in before tipoff of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, causing the game to be abruptly cancelled.
Gobert was not in the arena, the NBA said.
"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the release continued. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."
The Portland Trail Blazers were next scheduled to play against the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow night in Portland. Beloved center Jusuf Nurkic was planning to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Rockets.
Comments