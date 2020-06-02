In the 80-something days since a live professional basketball game was last played on American soil, the NBA has tried all sorts of gimmicks to keep fans entertained. As The Last Dance proved, though, digging up vintage footage is the way to go. So it's a wonder the league hasn't yet pulled the ultimate classic content out of the mothballs: MTV's annual Rock N' Jock charity games, in which active pros played while D-list celebs. It was a great Saturday afternoon time waster back in the '90s. We watched the 1993 iteration on YouTube, and here were some of the highlights: