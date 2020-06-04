As expected, the NBA today approved a proposal to resume its season in late July, with all remaining games played at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
The vote on the plan among the league's 30 teams was 29-1.
The lone holdout? The Portland Trail Blazers.
Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the team's no vote.
Under the ratified proposal, 22 teams—the top eight seeds from each conference, plus six others that were within six games of a playoff spot—will be sequestered in Orlando beginning July 7, with competition resuming July 31.
Eight "regular season" games will be held to finalize seeding before the playoffs begin. The Blazers are among the teams on the playoff bubble eligible to compete for a spot in the postseason.
Representatives from the Blazers did not respond to requests from WW for comment, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the franchise believed there were more competitive and innovative formats on table—including those that addressed 2020 NBA Draft lottery odds based on regular-season game results in Orlando."
Wojnarowski also reported that the decision was made with feedback from players as well. Last week, star point guard Damian Lillard made it clear he would not play if the Blazers were unable to compete for a playoff spot in a resumed season. But the Blazers are in a good position to do so under the approved format, so Woj's report doesn't fully explain the players' objections.
Comments